Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

