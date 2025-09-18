Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $473.29 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.78.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

