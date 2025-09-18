Balefire LLC Has $642,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Balefire LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 140.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8%

AMD stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HSBC cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

