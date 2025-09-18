Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $211.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $211,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

