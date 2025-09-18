Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 196,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $192.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

