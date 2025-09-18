Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 30,899 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,231,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,899 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $85,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 497.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

SCHD stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

