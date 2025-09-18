Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after acquiring an additional 341,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

