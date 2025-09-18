Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 279 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

