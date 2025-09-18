Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 0.8% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $528.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.67. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

