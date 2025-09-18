Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $199.98 on Thursday. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

