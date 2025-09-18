Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 394 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.