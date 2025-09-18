Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Position Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

ABT opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

