Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $426.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.