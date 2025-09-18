Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:BAC opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

