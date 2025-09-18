Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 682 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,908,000 after purchasing an additional 451,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $509.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

