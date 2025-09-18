Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

