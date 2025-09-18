Wedmont Private Capital Sells 402 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWM opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average of $211.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.