Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 151.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,663 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

