Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWM opened at $238.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

