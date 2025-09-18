Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $450.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.22. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $452.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $330,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $778,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

