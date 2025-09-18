Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,806 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 3.0% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $580,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Progressive by 87.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:PGR opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average of $264.05.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.