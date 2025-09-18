HWG Holdings LP Sells 138,277 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,277 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 11,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 814,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

