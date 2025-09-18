Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Amgen by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 5,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $9,815,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $274.71 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.25 and its 200 day moving average is $291.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

