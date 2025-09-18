Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $270,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $473.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $476.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.