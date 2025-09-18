Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 133,693 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,693 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $93,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $255.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

