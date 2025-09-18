Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $305,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,976,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

CL opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $81.41 and a 12-month high of $104.75.

Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.



