Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $660.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

