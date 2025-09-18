Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $10,428,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $241.21 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $235.83 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus set a $370.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.