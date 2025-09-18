Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,063,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,637,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $341.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

