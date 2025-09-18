Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.19.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

