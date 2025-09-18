Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $760.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $719.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $939.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $739.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.13.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

