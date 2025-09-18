Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,931,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $190.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

