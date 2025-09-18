Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

