Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 443 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $78.71 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

