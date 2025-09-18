SK Wealth Management LLC Has $25.65 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

SK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.1% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SK Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after buying an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,450,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,883,000 after buying an additional 1,254,652 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

