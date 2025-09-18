4,700 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,801,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $109,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

