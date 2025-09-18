Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,487 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day moving average is $235.49. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $307.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

