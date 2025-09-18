Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

