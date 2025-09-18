Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,729 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $258.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

