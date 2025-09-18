Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Holdings Lifted by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.79. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.