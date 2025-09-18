High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

