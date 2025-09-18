TT International Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This represents a 19.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

