Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $241.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.24. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $235.83 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.