High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.