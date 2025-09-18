Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.15. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

