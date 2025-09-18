Swedbank AB Buys 4,777 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.31% of S&P Global worth $496,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

SPGI opened at $543.98 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

