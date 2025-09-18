NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $28.33 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.8% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $28,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $120.80.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

