Community Trust & Investment Co. Invests $337,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

