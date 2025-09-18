NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $246.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research lowered Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

In other news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

