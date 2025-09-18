Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $738.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $779.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $738.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.